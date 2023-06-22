Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches One Day Volume of $64.54 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $525.90 million and $64.54 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002006 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002506 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,334,600,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,823,887,844,384 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

