Terra (LUNA) Price Up 9% This Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Terra has traded up 9% against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $190.65 million and approximately $72.83 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002514 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001065 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 298,419,187 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

