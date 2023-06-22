Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

