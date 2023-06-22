Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

