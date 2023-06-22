Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,588 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 684 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.36 and a 200 day moving average of $153.15. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.29 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

