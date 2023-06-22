The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Lessened by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BA stock traded down $6.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.85. 3,656,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,527. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

