The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Increased by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

EL stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.85. The stock had a trading volume of 309,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.79 and a 200 day moving average of $236.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

