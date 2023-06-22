The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

SJM traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $151.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,098. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.39 and its 200 day moving average is $153.00.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.42.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,382 shares of company stock worth $9,876,246. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.