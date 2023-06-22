The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

LGL opened at $4.73 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The LGL Group in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

