The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
The LGL Group Stock Up 0.4 %
LGL opened at $4.73 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
