The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 472.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

SMG opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $90.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.63.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -23.55%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

