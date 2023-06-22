The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 0.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $247.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.04. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

