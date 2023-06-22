The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 22,906 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 3.0% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 568,385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 135,459 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 113.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,578,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $123,729,000 after purchasing an additional 840,280 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,877 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 291,430 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 586,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

