The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is National Bank of Canada FI’s Largest Position

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,997,094 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 4.5% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.68% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,842,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TD opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

