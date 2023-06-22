Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.94 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0364 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $225.24 million and $8.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00042856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,182,257,172 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.