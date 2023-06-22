Threadgill Financial LLC Has $7.85 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Threadgill Financial LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 9.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,450.00. The company had a trading volume of 18,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,715. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,563.25 and a 200 day moving average of $2,487.63. The company has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $29.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. UBS Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

