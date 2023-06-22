Threadgill Financial LLC Takes $652,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 0.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 38,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 10,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.70. 122,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.77 and a 200-day moving average of $292.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

