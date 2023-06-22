Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Trading Down 2.7%

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 638.20 ($8.17) and last traded at GBX 638.20 ($8.17). 127,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 380,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 656 ($8.39).

Thungela Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £837.27 million, a PE ratio of 115.04 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 681 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 941.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thungela Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a GBX 178.28 ($2.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 20.26%. Thungela Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,754.72%.

Thungela Resources Company Profile

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

