Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Boosts Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,323,000 after buying an additional 2,562,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

