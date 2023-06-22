Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.58.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $9.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.95. 2,040,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.62 and a 200 day moving average of $280.03. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.18. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

