Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,598,000 after acquiring an additional 364,977 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.86. The stock had a trading volume of 892,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,377. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

