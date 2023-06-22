Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 1.3% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $77,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.81. 416,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.01. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

