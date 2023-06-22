Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,109,000. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $779,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,393,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 319,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 46,434 shares during the period.

VGSH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.82. 355,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,785. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

