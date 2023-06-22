Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 213 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

CDW Stock Up 0.6 %

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.81. 123,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,107. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

