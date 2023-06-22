Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 500 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Unilever were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,061,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,643,000 after buying an additional 4,518,649 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,061,000 after purchasing an additional 758,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,853,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,744,000 after purchasing an additional 144,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after buying an additional 43,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,595. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.51. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

