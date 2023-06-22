Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 98 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.25. The company had a trading volume of 605,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.70 and its 200-day moving average is $179.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

