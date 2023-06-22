Traders Purchase Large Volume of Archer Aviation Call Options (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,240 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,371% compared to the typical daily volume of 696 call options.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $5,603,382.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Archer Aviation news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,495,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $5,603,382.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,471.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,182,305 shares of company stock valued at $24,747,859. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 180,139 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Archer Aviation stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 2,701,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.07. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

