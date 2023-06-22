Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $52.31.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

