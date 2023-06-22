Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $276.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

