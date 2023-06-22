Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 876,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,961,000 after acquiring an additional 76,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,798,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,748,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,541,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $343.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $260.46 and a 12-month high of $352.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.