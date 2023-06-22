Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $28.68 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 7.9% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $28,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,739,000 after buying an additional 516,009 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,363.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 23,474 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
