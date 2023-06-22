Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $797,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,175,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,037,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $155.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $162.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.56 and a 200 day moving average of $153.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.