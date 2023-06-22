Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,198,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,094,000 after buying an additional 174,724 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 558,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,081,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $338.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

