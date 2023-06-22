Trinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

QQQM stock opened at $148.60 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.57.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

