Trinity Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
QQQM stock opened at $148.60 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.57.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF from StockNews.com
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Patterson Companies Leverages Healthcare For Income Investors
- T-Mobile Stock’s Decline: Does Value Potential Exist?
- Earnings Watch: Buying the Dip in Winnebago
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.