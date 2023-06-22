Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $11.35 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average of $141.84. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

