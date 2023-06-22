Truist Financial Increases HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $340.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.79.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $286.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.73. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $296.89.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,038,000 after purchasing an additional 446,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

