TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of TRX opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TRX Gold by 325.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the third quarter worth $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TRX Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 297,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

