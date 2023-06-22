TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut TRX Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
TRX Gold Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of TRX opened at $0.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.60.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
