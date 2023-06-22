TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Up 2.2%

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) was up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 1,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 39,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

TXO Partners Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TXO Partners Dividend Announcement

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TXO Partners L.P. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,544,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,053,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $4,379,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $1,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About TXO Partners

TXO Energy Partners, L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

