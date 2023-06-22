Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 76,345 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 47,064 shares.The stock last traded at $17.35 and had previously closed at $17.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $715.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19.

Insider Activity

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,028.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,441,581.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 2,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $32,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Harris sold 12,773 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $206,028.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,441,581.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $645,007 in the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,412 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,239,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after purchasing an additional 767,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

