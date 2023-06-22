U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 2.0% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $32.79. 1,956,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,985,061. The stock has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.