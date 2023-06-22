Ultra One Day Volume Hits $986,438.11 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $65.32 million and approximately $986,438.11 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,276.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00441194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00091722 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00017775 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030468 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002784 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19682351 USD and is up 4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,086,608.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

