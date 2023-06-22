United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Down to $65.04

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.04, but opened at $63.15. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $63.05, with a volume of 490,213 shares traded.

United States Oil Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Oil Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $259,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 581.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

