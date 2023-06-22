Vai (VAI) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.70 million and approximately $15,528.61 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

