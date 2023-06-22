Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 0.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $276.18. 19,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,221. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $213.73 and a twelve month high of $290.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

