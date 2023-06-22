Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after buying an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.03 and a twelve month high of $114.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average of $108.67.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

