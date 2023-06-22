Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.0% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.