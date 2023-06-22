Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Trimmed by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.66. 356,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

