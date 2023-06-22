Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $18,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.64. 55,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,604. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $236.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.44.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

