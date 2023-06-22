Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.0% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $19,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

VNQ stock opened at $82.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $102.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

