Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCSH. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $77.43.
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
