Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.25. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.18 and a 12 month high of $156.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

